Touch of Class Catering salmon and potato recipes

Chef Mandell Crawford joined us on The Nine to show us how to make some fall staples.

You can get his recipes for honey glazed salmon, butternut squash and garlic potatoes below.

Salad: 2 medium sized sweet potatoes (cubed & roasted)

Fresh cut and washed kale

Dried cranberries

Toasted Pecans or Walnuts

Apple Cider Vinaigrette: 1 1/2 cups salad oil, 3/4 c Cider vinegar, 1/2 c Apple Cider, 2T. Lemon Juice, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 t fresh minced garlic, 1tsp dried basil, 1/2 tsp cinnamon , 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 c. Maple syrup, pepper 2 pinches and salt 1/4 teaspoon.

Procedure: measure all ingredients. Excluding the oil, combine all ingredients and whisk together until combined. Slowly whisk oil into mixture. Whisk thoroughly for 1 minute and set aside.

Honey Glaze for Salmon:

1/2 c honey

4 T. Brown sugar

2 T. Butter

1T. Lemon juice

1T. Lime Juice

1t. ground ginger

1/2 t. dry mustard

1t. dry tarragon

pinch red pepper flakes

pinch salt

Procedure: Bring all ingredients to a simmer. set aside.