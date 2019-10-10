Touch of Class Catering salmon and potato recipes
(FOX 2) - Chef Mandell Crawford joined us on The Nine to show us how to make some fall staples.
You can get his recipes for honey glazed salmon, butternut squash and garlic potatoes below.
Salad: 2 medium sized sweet potatoes (cubed & roasted)
Fresh cut and washed kale
Dried cranberries
Toasted Pecans or Walnuts
Apple Cider Vinaigrette: 1 1/2 cups salad oil, 3/4 c Cider vinegar, 1/2 c Apple Cider, 2T. Lemon Juice, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 t fresh minced garlic, 1tsp dried basil, 1/2 tsp cinnamon , 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 c. Maple syrup, pepper 2 pinches and salt 1/4 teaspoon.
Procedure: measure all ingredients. Excluding the oil, combine all ingredients and whisk together until combined. Slowly whisk oil into mixture. Whisk thoroughly for 1 minute and set aside.
Honey Glaze for Salmon:
1/2 c honey
4 T. Brown sugar
2 T. Butter
1T. Lemon juice
1T. Lime Juice
1t. ground ginger
1/2 t. dry mustard
1t. dry tarragon
pinch red pepper flakes
pinch salt
Procedure: Bring all ingredients to a simmer. set aside.