Town hall on election security misinformation held in Sterling Heights

Preventing election fraud, is a topic that is very passionate to Michigan’s Attorney General.

"It’s so hard to perpetrate - and if you do, you’re definitely going to get caught in the process," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

And it was the process, or better yet, the misinformation about elections that was the topic of a town hall in Sterling Heights on Wednesday morning.

First piece of misinformation how do we know it’s really you that voted?

Your drivers license is key.



"When you sign all those forms, your signature is captured and it’s put into something called the qualified voter file," said Aghogho Edevbie, deputy Secretary of State.

Next misconception: Are dead people voting?

"Since I’ve been clerk for four years and never have we once found someone who was dead person on the voting rolls," said Anthony Forlini, Macomb County clerk.

Can voters change their decision after voting absentee?

"You can spoil your ballot up until two Fridays before the election, the day before early voting starts," said Melanie Ryska, Sterling Heights clerk.

And since early voting starts October 26, that means you can change your mind up to October 25th, if you have already voted.

And finally:

"I hear this all the time there are thousands of non-citizens voting in Michigan," Nessel said. "But no one can seem to point to who are these people."

The bottom line is, vote now, absentee; or early voting, October 26th to Nov 3rd; or on election day, November 5th.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel



