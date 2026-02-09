'Strength and perseverance:' Former Detroit Lion Tracy Scroggins dies at the age of 56

article

The Brief Former linebacker for the Detroit Lions Tracy Scroggins has died at the age of 56. His family wrote in a statement to TMZ saying he had suffered from CTE after retiring. Scroggins played ten seasons for the Lions after being selected in the 1992 Draft.



The Lions announced on social media on Monday that Tracy Scroggins, who played for Detroit from 1992 to 2001, had died. The former linebacker's family sent a statement to TMZ regarding his death, revealing that he had suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after retiring from the NFL.

In 2016, Scroggins filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging CTE.

"Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty," the family wrote. "However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

Scroggins played ten seasons for the Lions after being selected in the 1992 Draft. He would accumulate 321 tackles and 60.5 sacks. He played a total of 142 games.

"Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance," the family wrote. "While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends."

