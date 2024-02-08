DTE has scheduled the demolition date for its Trenton Channel Power Plant after the utility company retired the coal-powered facility in 2022.

Serving the downriver community for nearly 100 years, the plant has been a staple of the local landscape and Southeast Michigan energy production. Now slated to come down by DTE, its implosion will take place in two phases.

The smoke stacks are scheduled to be demolished on Friday, March 1. The boiler house will be demolished on May 17.

DTE retired its two coal-fired power plants in Trenton and St. Clair at the end of 2022 when it announced plans to transition to cleaner energy production. Both helped foster economic growth and military production before and after World War II.

Just like with any other demolition project, there are certain safety considerations that DTE will take account of when it takes down the smokestacks.

Here's what locals can expect:

DTE anticipates limited inconvenience to area residents.

Demolition will last less than one minute. During this time, nearby residents may hear a short series of loud noises similar to thunder.

Residents near the project site may detect some mild vibration during the demolition.

Any temporary dust created by the demolition will dissipate within a few minutes.

Immediately prior to demolition, vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be briefly interrupted on Grosse Ile Parkway and West Jefferson Avenue. No other major road closures are planned.

We do not anticipate any interruption to residential utility services.

The utility said hazardous materials will be properly disposed of according to state and federal regulations. Air and seismic monitoring will also be conducted around the site and on Grosse Ile.

A virtual town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. for locals to discuss the project and get questions answered by DTE.

Learn more here.