Troopers witness fatal head on crash while responding to separate collision on I-94

Early Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. Michigan State Troopers responded to a one-car rollover crash on I-94 and Woodward in Detroit.

While EB on I-94 they witnessed a car traveling EB in the WB lanes get into a head-on crash in the WB lanes directly across from the original crash troopers responded to.

Eastbound I-94 freeway was shut down for the original crash and the man that was ejected from the car was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation was completed and the freeway has been reopened.

The second crash in the WB lanes involved a wrong way driver and another car traveling the correct direction on the freeway. The woman driving the correct way on the freeway was pronounced dead at the scene by Detroit Fire & Rescue personnel.

The at-fault driver suffered injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

Westbound I-94 was shut down for the investigation and has since been reopened.

MSP will continue to investigate both crashes.