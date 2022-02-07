Trucker protests impact Ambassador Bridge border wait times

article

The Canadian Freedom Convoy has reached the Detroit-Windsor border, impacting travel time on the Ambassador Bridge Monday and spilling out onto I-75 in Detroit.

The protest, formed by truckers against vaccine mandates and Covid restrictions, has led to officials directing border travelers to using the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or the Port Huron Blue Water Bridge instead. The backup stretches to I-75 in Detroit.

Today the Border Services of Southern Ontario Region tweeted: "Demonstrations are affecting border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge. Travelers are encouraged to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge. Consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours. http://ow.ly/L3Qx50HOMHb "

The Windsor Police Department tweeted, "There is high potential for traffic congestion along Huron Church Road again today. Anticipate travel delays. Officers will be in the area to address traffic issues. Avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. We thank the public for their patience.

"Our priority is the safety of all involved, the general public & property in surrounding areas. We urge anyone involved in the demonstration to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully. We will respond to unlawful activities or actions in an appropriate and professional manner.

"The exit from the Ambassador Bridge onto Huron Church Rd (both N/B & S/B) is temporarily interrupted at this time. Avoid the area or find an alternate route, if possible. Officers are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible."

For the latest information on Ambassador Bridge delays, go HERE.

