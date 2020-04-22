True crime fanatic wanted to watch documentaries for 24 hours for $1,000

article

A documentary video streaming service is paying big bucks for someone to watch 24 straight hours of real-crime documentaries.

MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to commit to the challenge - and they'll get $1,000.

MagellanTV has curated a watchlist of 16 documentaries for you to watch while sharing your experience on social media.

Topics range from Charles Manson to the Jonestown mass murders/suicides to the Columbine High School shooting.

The person chosen for the job will get the money, a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV and three 3-month memberships to share with friends and family.

The application is open until May 4, 2020.

You can get more information and apply for the job here.

