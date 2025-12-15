3 killed after house fire traps victims inside Detroit home

The Brief A house fire in Detroit killed three people on Monday morning. Firefighters were unable to get to two victims who were trapped inside, while a teen girl who was rescued from the home died on the way to a hospital. Two other people suffered injuries and are at nearby hospitals.



A fire that trapped multiple people inside a house early Monday on Detroit's west side killed three people.

The house in the area on Wildemere in the area of 7 Mile and Livernois caught fire around 6 a.m.

What we know:

Detroit Fire Deputy Chief Lorezno Robertson said crews arrived in under five minutes and found a person outside suffering smoke inhalation, while others were trapped in the home.

Two people were rescued from the home, but one of those victims, a girl in her teens, died on the way to a hospital. The other victim, an elderly woman, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Two other victims who were trapped on the second floor of the home also did not survive. Their ages are not known at this time.

Robertson said "challenging circumstances within the house," including items that were obstacles for firefighters, made it difficult to get to the people who were in the home.

"With the obstacles inside, we could not get to the last remaining victims inside," he said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It is also unclear if the house had working smoke detectors.

Dig deeper:

This is the second deadly fire that Detroit crews have battled in about 24 hours. A fire Sunday morning on the city's west side killed a 6-year-old girl.

