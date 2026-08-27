Trump renames Lake Ontario to Lake America

The Brief The President of the United States has renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America Donald Trump's executive order was signed on Thursday amid an escalated trade war with Canada.



The U.S. Department of Interior will now refer to Lake Ontario as Lake America following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The president signed the order on Thursday in the Oval Office,

Lake Ontario renamed

The president's renaming of one of the five Great Lakes comes amid an escalating spat with Canada as a trade war between the two neighboring countries resumed in August.

What they're saying:

"It directs Sec. Burgum and the Department of Interior to update the geographic names information service to reflect that the lake once known as Lake Ontario will from this day forward be named Lake America," said an aide to the president.

The updated name came a week after the president threatened to rename the lake amid a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada.

"This is a lake that has most of its volume in the United States. The deepest parts of the lake sit in United States territory, so this reflect this is an American lake," Trump's aide said.

Canada-U.S. Trade War

The backstory:

The Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs over the weekend on Canadian goods following the collapse of trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump intensified the confrontation Monday, telling Canadian leaders to "fall in line" or face consequences "far WORSE" than existing tariffs and threatening new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel.

On Tuesday, Canada struck back and announced retaliatory tariffs. More than 700 U.S.-made products are on Canada's tariffs list, hitting everyday purchases such as:

Seafood

Dairy products including cheese

Clothing

Cosmetics

Toilet paper

Furniture

Clothing and apparel

Appliances

Certain steel and aluminum derivatives

Timeline:

The tariffs on American steel, dairy products, appliances, farm equipment, pulp and paper and electronics take effect Sept. 8 at rates of 15%, 25% and 50%, with Canada matching the corresponding U.S. tariff rate on each product.

Dig deeper:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused Washington of trying to subordinate Canada and said U.S. demands during the failed talks showed that Americans wanted to "destroy our major industries."

Canadian officials said the goal is not to raise revenue but to protect Canadian companies and reduce U.S. imports.

Later on Tuesday, the White House said in a press release that "Canada has been ripping off the United States for decades," and that Canadian leadership "chose retaliation over partnership."