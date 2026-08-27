The Brief I-696 construction is winding down in Metro Detroit with access to I-75 being restored soon. Sometime on Aug. 31, westbound I-696 access to northbound and southbound I-75 will resume. Both directions of the highway will reopen by the end of the year.



Slowly but surely, Metro Detroit is waking up from its construction nightmare with more good news from the I-696 makeover.

Beginning Aug. 31, westbound I-696 access to both directions of I-75 will be restored — a major development in the massive reconstruction of one of Southeast Michigan's busiest interstates.

I-696 construction Update

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that westbound I-696 ramps to Northbound and Southbound I-75 are expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31.

No specific time for the reopening was given.

The update comes following restored access to Woodward Avenue from westbound I-696.

When will I-696 reopen?

Dig deeper:

According to MDOT, both directions of I-696 and ramps are expected to reopen by the end of the year.

However, more work is expected on both westbound and eastbound I-696 in 2027 between I-75 and Dequindre.

Alternate Routes around I-696 in Metro Detroit

What you can do:

Lots of people trying to find alternate routes on the mile roads and side streets, you can exit I-696 at Woodward in Royal Oak and at the M-10, Lahser, Telegraph exit.