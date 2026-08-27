Westbound I-696 ramps to I-75 will reopen on Aug. 31
(FOX 2) - Slowly but surely, Metro Detroit is waking up from its construction nightmare with more good news from the I-696 makeover.
Beginning Aug. 31, westbound I-696 access to both directions of I-75 will be restored — a major development in the massive reconstruction of one of Southeast Michigan's busiest interstates.
I-696 construction Update
Big picture view:
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that westbound I-696 ramps to Northbound and Southbound I-75 are expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31.
No specific time for the reopening was given.
The update comes following restored access to Woodward Avenue from westbound I-696.
When will I-696 reopen?
Dig deeper:
According to MDOT, both directions of I-696 and ramps are expected to reopen by the end of the year.
However, more work is expected on both westbound and eastbound I-696 in 2027 between I-75 and Dequindre.
Alternate Routes around I-696 in Metro Detroit
What you can do:
Lots of people trying to find alternate routes on the mile roads and side streets, you can exit I-696 at Woodward in Royal Oak and at the M-10, Lahser, Telegraph exit.
The Source: MDOT was cited for this story.