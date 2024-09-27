Trump VP candidate JD Vance coming to Metro Detroit for campaign stop Oct 2

article

With Election Day under 40 days away on Nov. 5, Michigan's role as a destination battleground state continues.

Former President Donald Trump's second of two campaign stops in the state wasn't even over Friday night when it was announced his runningmate and vice presidential candidate JD Vance's next trip here came out.

Vance will be in Auburn Hills on Oct. 2, the day after the vice presidential debate with Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' VP selection, Tim Walz.

The event will be held Wednesday at Visioneering, 2055 Taylor Road, Auburn Hills.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with Vance to give remarks by 1:30 p.m.

Trump concluded his 10 trip to Michigan this campaign cycle on Friday with stops in Walker on the west side and closer to Metro Detroit - Warren.



