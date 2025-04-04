Measles case confirmed in Macomb County resident

A Macomb County resident has a confirmed case of measles after traveling to Canada.

The county's health department said on Friday that the infected adult recently traveled to Ontario which is experiencing a measles outbreak.

"Since they were not out in public during their infectious period, there are no known public exposure locations," said a statement from the Macomb County Health Department.

The health department said it is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Ontario, which are investigating.

About 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected individuals can spread measles before noticing symptoms, including four days before the rash appears.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, officials say to call your doctor, urgent care, or hospital before seeking treatment so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to other individuals.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes or talks," said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County HHS. "If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can. It is important to make sure you protect yourself and loved ones from this vaccine-preventable disease."

Cases are increasing across the U.S. and outbreaks are occurring nationally and globally. As of March 27, 2025, a total of 483 measles cases have been reported by 19 states (including Michigan).

The measles vaccine is highly effective, very safe and provides long-lasting protection. A single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective. It is also effective if used within 72 hours of measles exposure to prevent illness. Anyone not fully vaccinated against measles is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

