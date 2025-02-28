The Brief President Trump and Vice President Vance berated Ukraine’s president in the Oval Office in an extraordinary meeting and display of open antagonism. Zelenskyy departed the White House without signing a critical minerals deal that would have helped broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office Friday, accusing Ukraine’s leader of "gambling with millions of lives" and "gambling with World War III."

Zelenskyy abruptly left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the U.S. that Trump had demanded and suggested was a condition for future support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy and his delegation were told to leave the White House early, a White House official told The Associated Press.

Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place.

What did Trump and Vance say to Zelenskyy?

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement devolved into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy — who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage. It's been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Zelenskyy had hoped to get some sort of assurance of continued support from the U.S. Trump did not appear to be on board.

What they're saying:

"You see the hatred he's got for Putin," Trump said. "It's very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate. He's got tremendous hatred, and I understand that. But I can tell you the other side isn't exactly in love with … him either.

"So it's not a question of alignment I have. I'm aligned with the world," Trump continued. "I want to get the things set. I'm aligned with Europe. I want to see if we can get this thing done. You want me to be tough? I can be tougher than any human being you've ever seen. I'd be so tough. But you're never going to get a deal that way. So that's the way it goes."

The meeting turned even more contentious when Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful to Trump and the U.S.

"I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance said.

"Have you said thank you once?" Vance pointedly asked Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy tried to answer that he’d said thank you many times, but Vance interrupted him.

"No, in this entire meeting have you said thank you?" Vance interjected. "You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country."

Trump raised his voice at Zelenskyy during the exchange.

"You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said.

"You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump said.

"It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this," Trump told Zelenskyy at one point, as the two leaders talked over each other about past international support for Ukraine.

"Again, just say thank you," Vance interjected to Zelenskyy, blasting him for litigating "disagreements" in front of the press. Trump, though, suggested he was fine with the drama. "I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on," he added.

"You're not acting at all thankful," Trump said, before adding, "This is going to be great television."

It was an astonishing display of open antagonism in the Oval Office, a setting better known for somber diplomacy. Trump laid bare his efforts to coerce Zelenskyy to agree to giving the U.S. an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms.

Earlier in the meeting Trump said the U.S. would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but said he hoped that not too much aid would be forthcoming. "We’re not looking forward to sending a lot of arms," Trump said. "We’re looking forward to getting the war finished so we can do other things."

Trump suggested that Zelenskyy wasn't in a position to be demanding concessions.

"You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now," Trump said pointing his finger toward Zelenskyy. "With us you start having cards."

What are other leaders saying?

The other side:

After the meeting, Zelenskyy posted the following on X:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said "shame on you" to Vance after hearing about what happened at the White House.

A bipartisan group of senators had a "really good" morning meeting with Zelenskyy earlier in the morning, before he went to the White House, Klobuchar, D-Minn. posted earlier in the day.

Later, she responded directly to the White House, and specifically "Answer to Vance: Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly."

"And our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own & stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe."

She wrote: "Shame on you."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he believes "we all were right to have helped Ukraine and sanctioned Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so."

"There’s an aggressor, which is Russia, and a people attacked, which is Ukraine," Macron told reporters as he was on a state visit to Portugal.

He added: "We must thank all those who helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to stand by Ukraine following the contentious Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office.

"Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk wrote on X late Friday.