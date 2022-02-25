Ukraine crisis: Russian troops close in on Kyiv as residents flee
Central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday, and skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces.
Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike
There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine seeks to crowdfund military defense against Russian invasion
The Ukrainian government launched a website requesting cash donations to support their military defense amid Russia’s invasion of their country.
'Russian Warship, go f--- yourself': Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during final stand
A Ukrainian soldier on the ill-fated Snake Island was live-streaming as Russian warships opened fire and wiped out the 13 soldiers stationed there.