Try Beaumont's COVID-19 virtual screening

Beaumont Health has set up a page that's dedicated to helping people who think they may be sick with Coronavirus/COVID-19.

The tool, up at beaumont.org, provides general information based on clinical indicators and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It DOES NOT provide diagnosis or treatment and DOES NOT take into account any other medical issues or history. It's not a substitute for seeing a doctor but can help you see if your symptoms could require more testing.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

If you think you may have symptoms that line up with the coronavirus, call Beaumont at 800-592-4784, you can also get pre-screened here.

After answering the questions, the online tool will suggest what action a patient should take such as:

Contacting a primary care physician.

Going to a curbside screening.

Seeking treatment at an emergency center.

Staying home and monitoring symptoms.

“Many people who become infected with COVID-19 can stay home and treat their symptoms with over the counter medication, unless their symptoms become severe. The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Dr. Nicholas Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, said. “This online risk assessment tool will help our patients better understand what steps they should consider taking if they are not feeling well.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

