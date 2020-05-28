Twelve Oaks, Somerset Collection and other Southeast Michigan malls start reopening

Malls dotting Southeast Michigan are beginning to reopen today after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twelve Oaks in Novi and Great Lakes Crossings in Auburn Hills, both owned by Taubman Centers, will reopen today at 11 a.m. So will Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The Somerset Collection is set to open on Friday.

The retail giants are the latest sector of Michigan's economy to begin the long arduous process of reopening their doors. The balancing act malls will have to play fits a growing narrative of how does a business keep its customers safe while moving money through the system.

"The recent decision to open retail within the current guidelines offers our staff and retailers the opportunity to welcome guests back to Somerset Collection with a laser focus on presenting a safe and comfortable environment," said Nathan Forbes, managing partner of the Forbes Company, which runs the Somerset Collection.

Similar to Michigan manufacturing's reopening, those returning to work can expect lots of personal protective equipment, signs encouraging social distancing, and periodic sanitizing of common-touched surfaces.

At the Taubman Centers' malls, cleaning crews will be disinfecting throughout the day and after hours. Stronger disinfectant will also be used when available.

At the Somerset Collection, entryway greeters will open doors and hand out masks to customers. Furniture has also been reset to allow for social distancing.

For customers going to the mall, they can still use the curbside pickup options when they're available. If they plan on shopping, they'll have to follow the rules assigned to retail when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they could reopen - that means making appointments.

Below is a breakdown of modified hours for malls reopening: