Two bills introduced in Lansing could restrict e-bikes for teens throughout the state

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The Brief Two state lawmakers in Lansing have introduced bills that would restrict e-bike usage for minors in Michigan. Michigan Senate Bill 1156 and Michigan House Bill 6166 were introduced. This comes as multiple municipalities in Southeast Michigan have held meetings about, or have passed restrictions on e-bikes and e-motos.



Two bills have been introduced in the Michigan House and Senate that would add more restrictions on minors riding e-bikes.

What is in Michigan House Bill 6166?

What they're saying:

State Representatives Phil Skaggs, Carrie Rheingans and Noah Arbit introduced a bill with broader changes to e-bike and e-motorcycle laws.

The bill would add new licensing and helmet requirements for teen riders.

The changes in the house bill include:

Teens 18 and under need a special restricted license to operate a Class 2 or Class 3 e-bike or a micromobility device with more than 500 watts of power or a top speed above 20 mph.

Special restricted licenses could be issued starting at age 15 while the Secretary of State would have to determine that the rider can safely operate the device.

Riders under 19 operating a micromobility device on a public thoroughfare would have to wear a helmet. The bill also requires anyone under 18 operating or riding as a passenger on a Class 2 e-bike to wear a helmet.

Micromobility devices will not be operated faster than 20 mph.

Municipalities could regulate micromobility devices on roads, sidewalks and crosswalks and prohibit them in certain areas. The bill also allows local governments to ban micromobility devices.

Micromobility devices operating at night would need a white front light and rear reflector.

Meanwhile, the definition of a moped would be updated as it is defined as a ehicle with three or fewer wheels, a seat and a maximum capability of 30 mph, while continuing to exclude e-bikes from the category.

What is in Michigan Senate Bill 1156?

Michigan Senate Bill 1156 was introduced by State Senator Jim Runestad on Sept. 10 and would amend the Michigan Vehicle Code by establishing new age restrictions and penalties for e-bike riders.

The proposed changes in the bill are:

Children younger than 14 would be prohibited from operating a ny electric bicycle on a public road, sidewalk or trail.

Riders older than 14 but younger than 18 can use an e-bike on public roads, sidewalks or trails only if they're wearing a helmet and have written permission from a parent/guardian or are being supervised by one.

An adult could not knowingly allow a minor to ride an e-bike in violation of those restrictions. Violations could result in a civil fine of up to $250.

A first violation would result in a warning and a mandatory safety education class. A second or subsequent violation could bring a fine of up to $100 and possible impoundment of the e-bike.

The bill, if it were to become law, would retain the existing requirements for manufacturers to label e-bikes with their classification, top speed and wattage, and it maintains that a modified device exceeding 750 watts would no longer qualify as an e-bike.

If the bill passes, the changes would take effect 90 days after being signed.

E-bike restrictions across Metro Detroit

Local perspective:

This comes as multiple municipalities in Southeast Michigan have held meetings about, or have passed restrictions on e-bikes and e-motos.

On Monday, Sept. 14, Bloomfield Township banned electric bikes and electric scooters on sidewalks and township property for the next six months.

The township board enacted the six-month moratorium after a crash on Telegraph last week involving two 13-year-olds that were struck while riding e-bikes.

The temporary rule was made Monday night and will give the council more time to establish an ordinance governing their usage in the community. If anyone is caught riding them when they shouldn't, the bikes and scooters will be confiscated and returned to parents.

In August, the Berkley City Council voted to restrict the use of e-bikes, keeping them off sidewalks and parks. They are calling it a proactive approach after hearing about incidents elsewhere involving kids driving fast-moving vehicles.

City leaders say by no means is the City of Berkley overrun by kids on e-bikes, and that’s the point of this.

The measure to limit where e-vehicles can go is meant to get ahead of a growing trend with an emphasis on being safe. The council’s vote restricts where the e-bikes can be driven: bike lanes in the downtown area, also where they will no longer be allowed, parks and all sidewalks.

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