Two critically injured by driver doing donuts in Detroit, police search for suspect

Detroit Police are searching for a driver who was doing donuts on the city's west side who apparently lost control and hit three people, two of whom were critically injured.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Monday, someone was turning donuts near Livernois and W. Warren with people watching the gray Dodge Charger. Police said the driver lost control and hit three people before driving south on Livernois.

All three victims were hospitalized and two of them have critical injuries. The third victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still investigating the accident and ask anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.