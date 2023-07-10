Two dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side that left two men dead.

The deadly shooting involved two male suspects, police said, saying preliminary information on the case could change.

The double fatal shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of Evergreen Monday. According to police, the suspects drove up to the location, got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the two victims.

The suspects then re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Both victims, identified as men in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak Up.