Man plotted to kill family for inheritance, Troy police say

Troy police have confirmed a 48-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly plotted to kill his family in hopes of gaining a large inheritance.

Max Garza was arrested after police met with him on July 3 and managed to corroborate information from a witness that had told the police department he was making plans to hire someone to kill his family.

Police said recorded conversations with Garza were given to the department and detailed how he would fund the murders, construct an alibi, and his alternative plan if he was unable to hire someone.

Sources previously told FOX 2 that money was the motivation behind the plot following his arraignment last Friday. He was charged with five counts of solicitation of murder.

In a press release issued July 10, police said Garza was also seeking a firearm in order to kill family members himself as part of his alternative plan.

The witness first approached Troy police on July 1 with recordings of Garza. After they were turned over, investigators worked to verify the information before meeting with him two days later.

Garza was arrested soon after due to concerns that if he wasn't in custody, his family would be in danger.

His bond was set at $1 million.