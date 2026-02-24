Two fishermen rescue Siberian Husky from the Detroit River near the Gordie Howe Bridge

The Brief Two fishermen found a Siberian Husky in the Detroit River on Monday. The husky was stranded and hard to reach, but after a daring rescue, he’s safe.



A couple of fishermen were looking for walleye on the Detroit River and instead found a Siberian Husky.

The husky was stranded and hard to reach, but after a daring rescue, he’s safe in the hands of Michigan Humane Monday night.

Big picture view:

‘Gordie’ the Siberian Husky was using a tunnel near the Gordie Howe Bridge as a hideaway over the weekend.

Walter and his nephew Cedric, proud river rats who even make their own lures, are Metro Detroit walleye stalkers who were trolling the Detroit River this weekend.

"Marlon is driving and Cedric said, ‘What’s that?’ He actually spotted the dog," said Walter Cross.

"The closer it seemed we got, the more scared it got and started to run back toward the drainage tube," said Cedric Humphreys. "These aren’t ideal conditions to be out on the river."

But instead of fish, they found Gordie and couldn’t get to him with their boat.

"I sent her the video and she said, ‘OMG, I’m on it,’ and started contacting everybody that would listen," said Cross.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 got a hold of the video and tried to help. The rescue group "The Karens" did too, all culminating on Monday morning with Michigan Humane and Detroit Fire making the save, caught here on video, after four hours.

Michigan Humane is taking care of him now. They say the pup is suffering from mild hypothermia, but is in much better shape than you’d expect and already has a willing adopter.

"If he’s available, I’ve got a spot," said Cross. "My wife named him Gordie because he was found by the Gordie Howe Bridge."

Gordie didn’t have a microchip. He will be on a stray hold for seven days. For now, though, he’s getting all the vet care and warmth he needs.