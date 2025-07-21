The Brief Two Michigan-based title insurance agencies have been suspended from working in Michigan amid allegations of millions of mismanaged funds. Rand Sre and Tobby Jablonski, both working out of Farmington Hills, ignored audit requests as concerns of abnormal transactions piled up. The state is looking for anyone else that believes they were affected by the business practices.



Millions in mismanaged funds, at least one foreclosure, and failures to cooperate with audits and a state investigation are among the allegations against two insurance agents based in Oakland County.

As a result, the state has since taken action against Peak Title of Michigan, Peak Title Agency, and the individuals who ran them.

Big picture view:

Two Michigan insurance agents have had their licenses suspended amid allegations they mismanaged millions of dollars housed in escrow funds while refusing to cooperate with investigation and audit requests.

At least one individual foreclosed on their home because payments did not clear.

Rand Sre and Tobby Rae Jablonski, both designated responsible licensed producers for respective insurance providers in Michigan, have been barred from doing business in Michigan for "intentionally or negligently misappropriating funds," according to the state.

A notice from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) alleges both individuals and the businesses they ran failed to use best practices and accounting methods, which poses an "imminent threat of harm."

Unless their licenses were suspended, more people could be harmed because of "incompetence, untrustworthiness, and diversion of insurance funds."

The backstory:

Contained in DIFS' July notice is a rundown of various issues other parties have encountered while working with both Sre and Jablonski.

Sre runs Peak Title of Michigan Inc. while Jablonski runs Peak Title Agency Co., which are both based out of the same address in Farmington Hills, according to the state's database of insurance agencies listed in Michigan.

Issues were first reported on Dec. 6 when appointments between an insurance title company and both Sre and Jablonski were canceled because neither cooperated with requests for an audit.

Then in March, Jablonski ignored a request from the state to conduct an audit - the first of multiple instances of refusing to cooperate with the state agency.

Around April 22, another title insurance company learned of funds being improperly diverted from the business associated with Sre, who later sued him amid allegations they mismanaged $2.6 million in escrow funds.

Dig deeper:

While responding to an order from DIFS, Sre argued they could not comply with an order from the state because Jablonski had embezzled funds from the company run by Sre.

DIFS said Sre never told them of the alleged embezzlement.

In May, consumer complaints came in, with one arguing property taxes owed in 2023 and 2024 were never paid. The related ledger showed "multiple abnormalities," including payments for utilities owed in December of 2024 not clearing until April of 2025.

Sre also collected premiums for an insurance policy without issuing the policy itself.

In a second complaint, Jablonski allegedly mismanaged $200,000 in escrow funds for a real estate transaction, forcing the owner to foreclose on their home.

Zoom Out:

A court-appointed receiver issued a report finding several issues with how both Sre and Jablonski had managed funds they were responsible for handling.

Among the largest abnormalities was a negative balance of $1.3 million that Sre could not reconcile.

The report also found Sre was aware that Jablonski was inappropriately wiring funds without documenting the transfers.

As a result, DIFS has suspended both individuals' licenses amid concerns they "pose an imminent risk to the public's health, safety, and welfare."

What they're saying:

DIFS director Anita Fox released a statement that if anyone had been affected by either individual, they should contact the department.

"Consumers should feel confident that their title agency is compliant with the law, maintains proper safeguards, and protects customers' funds," she said. "After conducting a thorough investigation, it was clear that immediate action against Peak Title of Michigan Inc. and Peak Title Agency Co. was necessary to ensure consumers are protected."

"If you believe you have been affected, please call 877-999-6442 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or visit the department's website and complete a complaint form."