Two working moms share perspective on balancing life with COVID-19

Published 
(FOX 2) - As schools across the country closed for the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly parents were thrust into the role of teacher - all the while balancing working from home or struggling with finances and health concerns. 

We talk with two moms who share their new perspectives with us: Connie Smith, a FOX 2 producer, and Stephanie Knieding, a kindergarten teacher. You can hear from them in the video player below. 

Some advice from the experts: set up designated space and time for learning, and keep the expectations very clear. 

For example, a kindergartner can really only focus for about 30 minutes in at-home learning. 

So don't expect too much and add stress to an already-stressful situation. 

And remember, everyone is in the same boat. 