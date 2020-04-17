Two working moms share perspective on balancing life with COVID-19

As schools across the country closed for the coronavirus pandemic, suddenly parents were thrust into the role of teacher - all the while balancing working from home or struggling with finances and health concerns.

We talk with two moms who share their new perspectives with us: Connie Smith, a FOX 2 producer, and Stephanie Knieding, a kindergarten teacher. You can hear from them in the video player below.

Some advice from the experts: set up designated space and time for learning, and keep the expectations very clear.

For example, a kindergartner can really only focus for about 30 minutes in at-home learning.

So don't expect too much and add stress to an already-stressful situation.

And remember, everyone is in the same boat.