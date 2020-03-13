U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage to college students affected by coronavirus closures

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to college students who have to move due to school closures for coronavirus.

As many colleges and universities announce temporary closures to stop the spread of COVID-19, students are being asked to return home.

U-Haul says they are "standing by and ready to help" students who may be trying to find a place to quickly store their belongings.

"We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul President John Taylor. "We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do."

While the company typically offers 30 days of free self-storage following natural disasters such as hurricanes, this marks the first time U-Haul has made the offer company-wide.

The free month is offered to new customers with college IDs and is subject to availability.

To find a location near you, visit U-Haul's website. Students are urged to contact the store by phone or visit in person to confirm the free storage offer is available at that location.

