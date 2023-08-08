article

In an effort to expand access to life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, the University of Michigan has partnered with a popular local business out of Ann Arbor.

Zingerman's and the university plan to launch the pilot program later this month to train employees in administering naloxone. The restaurant chain will launch a train-the-trainer model in collaboration with U-M's Opioid Research Institute and Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network. (OPEN)

The program, which will be installed at Zingerman's Ann Arbor locations, is part of OPEN's statewide naloxone distribution system.

Certified naloxone administrators will train community-based organizations, such as law enforcement and emergency departments, on the best practices for administering the drug to those experiencing an opioid overdose.

"Ensuring our communities have access to lifesaving measures in times of crises is paramount when discussing effective strategies to address the opioid epidemic." Gina Dahlem, U-M Clinical Associate Professor of Nursing, said. "By partnering with Zingerman's and other community-based organizations, we can equip and train community members to respond to opioid overdoses even before first responders arrive."

The program's success depends on community engagement and partnership, with a focus on high-risk areas. OPEN also collaborates with local law enforcement and public safety officials to train first responders on naloxone administration.

"In the midst of a national and local overdose epidemic, having naloxone available can make the difference between somebody having that opportunity to do great things and not." Patrick McIntyre, a member of Zingerman's Safety Committee, said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdoses account for more than 100,000 deaths annually in the United States. In Michigan, that number reached 2,993 in 2022.