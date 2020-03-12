UAW member at FCA facility in Indiana tests positive for coronavirus

article

A factory worker at an FCA facility in Indiana has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, the United Automobile Workers union reports.

The person works at an FCA facility in Kokomo, which is about 250 miles southwest of Detroit.

UAW vice president Cindy Estrada released a statement to say the UAW is sending its thoughts and support to the worker and their family.

"Our thoughts and support are with our UAW member and their family, friends and community in Kokomo, Indiana. The UAW has been actively monitoring and reacting to issues related to the spread of COVID-19. We are working with FCA on this first discovery of the virus at one of their facilities as well as on the precautions and measures necessary to protect our UAW FCA members and everyone who works in our facilities.

Earlier this week, FCA issued communications to all employees on the company process for dealing with this pandemic. The UAW FCA department will continue communications with FCA on measures that may need to be taken as this very serious situation changes daily and hourly.

As a reminder to help do our part in this pandemic, we encourage all UAW members and others to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer frequently, avoid touching the face and avoid contact with others within 2 to 3 feet, if possible. Anyone experiencing symptoms of a high fever, dry cough or illness, should take precaution and stay home.

We are in this in together in Solidarity."