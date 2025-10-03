UFL pulls plug on Michigan Panthers; franchise to relocate

article

The Michigan Panthers - despite being the lone United Football League franchise to increase attendance last season, is no more.

The UFL announced in a statement that stadium issues played a major role in the decision.

"After a thorough analysis of all markets and venues, the United Football League has made the difficult decision to depart from Michigan," the statement said. "Unfortunately due to stadium constraints, the available venues do not align with our new vision of focusing on smaller, more intimate settings that elevate the fan experience."

Various spring football media has reported Ford Field's leasing cost was prohibitively high, while the sheer size of the stadium dwarfed the attendance, causing an optical challenge.

The Panthers last season lost in the UFL championship game to the DC Defenders and boasted the league MVP in quarterback Bryce Perkins.

It was the second time around for the Panthers, who were resurrected in the USFL reboot from 2022. The Michigan Panthers were a cornerstone franchise in the 1980s version of the USFL, winning the first-ever championship in 1983.

On Friday the UFL also announced that the teams in Memphis and San Antonio were also relocating.

Mike Repole, one of the owners of the UFL, issued a statement thanking the fans.

"For the leadership team and me, this has been a very difficult decision," he posted on X. "But if the league is going to survive and thrive in the long term, tough choices must be made and made quickly. I deeply sympathize with the fans and communities in Memphis, Michigan, and San Antonio.

"However, having the right venues is absolutely essential to the league’s future success. If venue opportunities arise that meet our criteria in these markets, we will give serious consideration to returning. Thank you."