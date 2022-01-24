Ukrainians in Michigan brace for border conflict back home as Russian tensions mount

Olena Danyluk, who grew up in western Ukraine, says many family members and friends back home are still in disbelief that the country now fears a Russian invasion - and possibly losing its freedom and independence.

It's believed President Vladimir Putin's aggression is part of his mission to restore the Soviet Union that was dismantled 30 years ago.

"I am very concerned, and I am worried right now (with) what is going on in Ukraine," she said. "People - kids who are now 21, 30 years old, they don't even know what it was, before.

"We cherish new values. Our youth want to join Europe they want to be partners – we have new universities, we have new perspectives and people are able to explore the world."

Nothing is clear, but families Olena says, are prepared to flee at any moment. Some are building shelters others are training to fight.

After a video call with European allies, President Joe Biden put more than 8,500 troops on standby along with NATO member countries that are ready to send ships, fighter jets, or troops - if necessary.

"Now that scary moment is right here and it is right near our borders," Olena said. "And especially entering into our country, everyone understands we have to protect (it)."

Olena is a member of the Warren-based Ukrainian-American Civic Committee of Metro Detroit, says Michigan is now home to 20,000 Ukrainians.

They continue to gather at churches and lobby state representatives and members of Congress - while collecting donations and sending aid to families and orphanages.

"Personally we are sending packages for those people and collecting as much as possible in support," she said. "Everyone is going to be prepared that something could happen at every hour."

Biden said Monday we will make a decision in the coming days to send in troops.