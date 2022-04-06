Ann Arbor bans mowing through end of May to protect bee population

The City of Ann Arbor unanimously passed The No Mow Initiative 2022 on Wednesday, after it was introduced earlier in the week.

The resolution, "Ann Arbor City Council declares No Mow May," encouraging property owners to refrain from mowing their property, from now until May 31, 2022.

Though this initiative does not apply to violations of city ordinances that affect public safety under Ann Arbor City Code sections 3:15 and 3:16. This means that the property, specifically street or sidewalk public right-of-ways, must be safe and clear, with trees and other vegetation on private property maintained.

The reason: reports from the city council meeting state, "The Ann Arbor City Council recognizes that bees and other pollinators are integral to pollination of plants in order to grow a wide diversity of essential foods including fruit, nuts and vegetables."

They added that the population of the insects who pollinate is already threatened, due to habitat loss, pathogens, parasites, and neonicotinoid use. According to Pollinator Network @ Cornell, neonicotinoid is a new type of insecticide that is related to the highly addictive chemical nicotine. It was developed in the 1990s in response to pest resistance. It is now the most used insecticide world-wide. Though they are less toxic, they do target the vertebrate, as well as selectivity targeting brain receptors.

They discussed their research in the city council meeting, stating that bee pollinators use no mow spaces as key floral resources during early spring in the Midwest United States.

According to the city council meeting report "The City Council finds it is in the public interest and consistent with adopted City policy for the City to demonstrate its commitment to a safe and healthy community environment through the implementation of initiatives that help increase the pollinator population."

Sponsors on this bill were Elizabeth Nelson, Lisa Disch, Kathy Griswold, Erica Briggs, and Jeff Hayner.