Unemployed Michigan workers to receive additional $900 payment as new unemployment funds open up

The newest round of unemployment money will soon be paid out to eligible unemployed workers in Michigan who will receive $300.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) announced Thursday it has started processing payments for Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) for eligible Michiganders. The UIA said it has a large volume of payments to process and expects workers to receive benefits over the next week to 10 days.

The funds will provide $300 per week to supplement unemployment benefits for those who are out of a job due to COVID-19.

To be eligible for LWA, a claimant’s weekly benefit amount must be at least $100 before deductions.

The first round of payments will be larger as it will cover unemployment from the weeks ending on August 1, August 8, and August 15.

"An estimated 910,000 claimants will receive these much-needed additional benefits," said UIA Director Steve Gray.

Workers do not have to file a separate claim or application for LWA but have to self-certify whether they are unemployed due to COVID-19.

For claimants who have already provided a self-certification on their claim filing application, no further action is needed to qualify. Also, all unemployed workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) have already completed this step.

The $300 per week payments were signed into law by executive order by President Donald Trump. Under the federal order, it requires jobless to make at least $100 in state benefits to qualify.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to fund the additional $300 per week for eligible Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

The administration rolled out the new $300-a-week benefit, using money from a $44 billion disaster relief fund after Congress and the White House failed to agree to extend the $600 payment. It was initially announced as $400, but that included an additional $100 from state funds that almost no states are providing.

Yet because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million of the unemployed won't receive that $300 check, and their financial struggles will deepen. Many, like Fenderson, were low-paid workers whose state unemployment aid falls below the $100 weekly threshold. That stands to widen the inequalities that disproportionately hurt Black and Latino workers, who are more likely to work in low-wage jobs.

