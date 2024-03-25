Unfolding police situation underway in Royal Oak
FOX 2 (WJBK) - An ongoing police situation is unfolding in a Royal Oak neighborhood Monday evening.
Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene is in the area of N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Avenue - advising to avoid the area as a precaution.
"We are currently working a scene in the area of N. Campbell Rd. and Whitcomb Ave. Expect a large police presence and avoid the area until further notice," the post said.
A resident who lives in the area shared with FOX 2 that a four-block radius is blocked off by police and that an ambulance is at the scene.
"They have asked us to 'shelter in place' A gun has been confirmed," posted the account @MagicDaveB.
No weapon has been officially confirmed by police yet.
Photo by Brian Puninske/FOX 2 Photog
