Unfolding police situation underway in Royal Oak

article

An ongoing police situation is unfolding in a Royal Oak neighborhood Monday evening.

Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene is in the area of N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Avenue - advising to avoid the area as a precaution.

"We are currently working a scene in the area of N. Campbell Rd. and Whitcomb Ave. Expect a large police presence and avoid the area until further notice," the post said.

A resident who lives in the area shared with FOX 2 that a four-block radius is blocked off by police and that an ambulance is at the scene.

"They have asked us to 'shelter in place' A gun has been confirmed," posted the account @MagicDaveB.

No weapon has been officially confirmed by police yet.

Photo by Brian Puninske/FOX 2 Photog

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.



