Assault leads to hours-long standoff in Royal Oak; armed suspect taken into custody

A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a family member and barricaded himself inside a Royal Oak home Monday evening.

Police were called to the home in the 1600 block of Whitcomb after the victim reported the assault around 4:55 p.m. When officers arrived, the 46-year-old man was barricaded inside the home, along with his wife and children.

Officers tried to talk to the man, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Police said they were also informed that the man had recently purchased long guns, was wearing a bullet-proof vest, and had been displaying signs that his mental health was declining.

Troy police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, and the county SWAT team all responded and helped to get the man out of the home shortly after 10 p.m. Police said the man suffered minor injuries from being Tased. No one else was hurt.

Police confiscated weapons, ammo, night vision goggles, and a tactical vest from the home.

"The outcome of this incident was the culmination of outstanding teamwork between members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Troy Police Department, and Royal Oak officers," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said. "While the subject is facing criminal charges from the incident, officers and deputies on the scene did a great job being aware of the subject's mental health and took extra measures to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion."

The man is now facing assault charges stemming from the incident.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.