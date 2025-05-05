University of Michigan President Santa Ono says he is stepping down

The Brief University of Michigan’s President Santa Ono says he is stepping down. This comes after the University of Florida selected him to become its next president. As the search for a new leader begins, many students and alumni say what they would like to see in the new leader.



University of Michigan’s President Santa Ono made a major announcement about his future, saying he’s been tapped for the same position at the University of Florida.

What they're saying:

It was a tenure many say faced one challenge after another. The University of Michigan’s President Santa Ono is stepping away from his position at U of M after the University of Florida selects him to become its next president.

President Ono, like many leaders at major universities, faced challenges when dealing with pro-Palestinian protests asking universities to divest from Israel.

"He handled it as best he could," said Alum Emily Libman. "I appreciated it. We’re Jewish students on campus, and I felt very understood by him and appreciated his stance on a lot of stuff.," said an alumnus.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 requested an interview with President Ono, but university officials sent Ono’s letter to the University of Michigan community instead.

It reads in part:

"Serving as your president over these past three academic years has been a distinct honor. Every day, I have been inspired beyond words by the vibrancy, brilliance, and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni."

As the search for a new leader begins, many students and alumni say what they would like to see in the new leader.

"I really think he did a really hard-working job trying to make a comfortable environment for students, so I hope the next president would do the same," said Nate Zouber.

"You know, in any university president, you just hope for someone who cares about their students." said Libman.

What's next:

FOX 2 reached out to a number of university regents, including Attorney Mark Bernstein and Attorney Jordan Acker, and the wait for a response continues.

But in his letter, Ono wrote this about who will succeed him:

"I have every confidence that our exceptional leadership team, our deans and directors, and our Board of Regents will come together behind a new leader, ensuring that Michigan’s extraordinary momentum continues to serve the people of Michigan and the world."