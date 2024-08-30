Unrestrained juvenile in critical condition after crash in Macomb Township

article

A pickup truck left the roadway, drove down an embankment, and crashed on Friday – seriously injuring an unrestrained juvenile who was in the passenger seat.

The juvenile is currently at a hospital, in critical condition, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m., near the intersection of 21 Mile Road and Tilch Road in Macomb Township.

"The driver was also transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under investigation.