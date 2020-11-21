UPDATE: Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, family confirms

Family members have confirmed that Wayne County Sheriff, Benny Napoleon, is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

Earlier this week, officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office said Napoleon had two coronavirus test on Nov.13 and 17, which both came back negative. However, it was after those tests when Napoleon started getting a high temperature. Doctors then performed another COVID-19 test, and that one came back positive.

The news of Napoleon’s hospitalization came out on his Facebook page. His daughter made a post explaining how his symptoms have progressed, which caused him to be hospitalized. That post is below:

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of one Wayne County Commander and two deputies.

Napoleon’s brother Hilton, a Police Chief in Highland Park, was also once hospitalized after contracting the virus. It took him 71 days to beat it.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.