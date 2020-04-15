Upset with Gov. Whitmer, protesters planning 'Operation Gridlock' in Lansing Wednesday

A conservative group upset with the Michigan governor's restrictive shelter-in-place order is organizing a protest in the state's capital on Wednesday.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition is holding Operation Gridlock in Lansing today. Organizers are planning to have people drive around the Michigan Capitol Building at noon in hopes of creating a traffic jam - a symbolic gesture of disagreement with Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Safe, Stay Home directive.

"We are all concerned for those afflicted with COVID 19. Yes, many of the personal behaviors we have been reminded to use are good practices. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Stay home if you are sick," read a note on the MCC's website. "That said, Michiganders are fed up!"

Arguing that more emphasis be placed on reopening business, many residents are worried the restrictive social distancing measures add only a marginal benefit at the expense of the state's economy.

Criticisms directed at Whitmer have ratcheted up in recent days after announcing Thursday individuals were barred from visiting other residences and that grocery stores close non-essential departments. As Facebook groups protesting her directives have grown, Michigan business CEOs made a plea on Tuesday that Whitmer reopen the economy.

While Whitmer acknowledged the pressure her constituents were under as the economy sputters, she's also rebuked calls to ease restrictions - arguing she's "got to listen to medical experts to know when and how it's safe to reengage our economy."

Some feel that their constitutional rights have been infringed by the order, however. On Tuesday, four Michigan residents filed a federal lawsuit against Whitmer and her order, claiming their right to associate with their friends and family was being abused.

"It's taking a sledgehammer to an ant," said attorney David Helm on Tuesday. "We believe it is over-broad and over-reaching. There is a way to do it appropriately without infringing on Constitutional rights like the governor has."

Questions over when and how to restart the economy are among the many questions state and federal lawmakers are facing as the country contends with uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak. While there are some indications that Michigan may be over the peak of new COVID-19 cases, Whitmer and her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have cautioned they aren't out of the woods yet.

The country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has echoed similar concerns that reopening the economy too soon could lead to a second outbreak.

At the same time, Michigan and the country's unemployment rate has spiked with 10% of the workforce out of a job. Problems with the state's unemployment filing website have exacerbated issues for workers in Michigan who have struggled to apply for aid.