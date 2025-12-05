Man accused of stalking minor, throwing Molotov cocktails at Livingston County home

article

A Mount Pleasant man accused of stalking and harassing a minor over social media is now facing felony charges after an alleged Molotov cocktail attack in a Livingston County neighborhood.

Alex Buley-Neumar, 25, is charged with manufacturing or possessing a Molotov cocktail causing damage, aggravated stalking of a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes for allegedly lobbing explosives at a Brighton Township home last week.

The backstory:

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Burson Drive around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28 after multiple Molotov cocktails were thrown at the house and fires were set in a neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they saw evidence of this in the road, and damage to a home after neighbors extinguished the flames.

After identifying Buley-Neumar as a suspect, they learned the crime was allegedly linked to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a juvenile victim.

Deputies, detectives, and Mount Pleasant police worked together to locate and arrest Buley-Neumar.

He is currently being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $1 million cash/surety bond.

Why you should care:

The sheriff's office said parents need to be involved and aware of their children's activity on social media, including who they are talking to.