US-Canada, US-Mexico borders close at midnight to non-essential travel

Beginning at midnight, the U.S.-Mexico and perhaps more relevant to Detroiters, the U.S.-Canada borders are closed to non-essential travel.

It's another step to try to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"It should've happened way sooner. They should've paid attention a long time ago,” said Detroit resident Samuel Lewis.

The Canadian border is set to close to non-essential cars and trucks midnight Saturday. Transit Windsor tunnel bus service was already brought to a halt Thursday.

"It shocked me when I read it. I think people are taking it way overboard in my eyes,” said Detroit resident Johnny Algers.

President Trump announced earlier this week that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to temporarily close the shared border to non-essential traffic.

"We're encouraging people to stay home. We're telling our citizens not to visit their neighbors if they don't absolutely have to,” Trudeau said.

The president reiterated Friday that lawful trade and commerce will not be impacted as Canada relies on the U.S. for about 75 percent of its exports and 98 percent of Canada's oil exports go to the U.S. The two countries are trying to keep the economic supply chain going and slow the spread of the virus.

"The actions we’re taking together with our North American partners will save countless lives,” Trump said.

Canadian Eddie Ellis just returning from Florida says he thinks the border should've been closed much sooner.

“The way that this is spreading I think it's gotta be done immediately so I'm going to my cottage in Ontario. I'm gonna self-isolate even though I wasn't in areas with a lot of people,” he said.

Fox 2 is told trade and workers deemed essential and with required documentation won't be affected.

"I think it's just going a little far. Pretty soon we're not gonna be able to do anything,” said Michelle Piron of Redford.

Despite mixed reviews, both country leaders say this closure is absolutely necessary.