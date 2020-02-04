Valentine's Day recipes for a night in from Fleming's

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. If you can't snag up a reservation or want to spend the night in, Chef Devon Follbaum from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Birmingham has the perfect recipe to try out.

He joined us on The Nine to show us how to cook up filet mignon with lobster. You can get his recipe below.

FILET & LOBSTER TAIL SCAMPI

Ingredients

(2) Filet Mignon 8 oz

1 tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

(2) each Lobster 5-6 oz Tail

1oz Butter

2 oz Peppercorn Sauce

2 oz Scampi Butter Sauce

6 each Campari Tomatoes Roasted

1/8 tsp Chopped Parsley

Method

1. Pre-heat oven to 400⁰

2. Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

3. Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat

4. Place Oil in sauté pan

5. Place Filet in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms

6. Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes

7. Finish cooking the Filet in the oven until desired temperature

8. Carefully remove lobster meat from shell but keep shell intact

9. Place lobster on a pan with butter and place in oven, cook for 10-12 minutes

10. Place Campari Tomatoes on a pan and roast in the oven for 3-4 minutes, until blistered

11. Place Steak on right side of plate, top with Peppercorn Sauce

12. Place Lobster Tail on right side and top with Scampi Butter Sauce

13. Garnish plate with roasted Campari Tomatoes and Parsley



SCAMPI BUTTER SAUCE

Ingredients

¼ Cup White Wine

¼ Cup Heavy Cream

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

5 oz Butter

1 TBSP Chopped Parsley

Method

1. Combine White Wine, Heavy Cream and Lemon Juice in 1 QT sauce pot over medium high heat (1)

2. Bring to boil then lower to simmer 5 minutes

3. Slowly mix in the Butter (2)

4. Remove from heat, add Parsley, mix well

PEPPERCORN SAUCE

Ingredients

2 cups Beef Broth

½ cup Red Wine

2 each Rosemary Sprigs

½ Cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Black Pepper

Method:

1. Place all ingredients in a 1-quart sauce pot

2. Bring a to boil, cook until reduced by half and sauce coats the back on a spoon

3. Transfer into a container, hold warm