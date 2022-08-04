Vast sunflower field in Michigan's Upper Peninsula opens soon

article

Thousands of sunflowers will bloom soon in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Hall Farms in Rock posted Thursday that some flowers in the 20-acre field have started to bloom, but it isn't peak time yet.

The farm said an update will be provided Aug. 8, as sunflowers tend to peak in early August. Once open, the field will be open until the sunflowers start wilting, usually at the end of the month.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The field includes two viewing platforms to take in the flowers from above, as well wooden cutouts, a large chair, and other props for photos. Guests can also cut their own flowers to take home for a small fee, too.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The Halls sell sunflower jewelry and clothing outside the field. While admission is free, donations are appreciated.

After the season, the seeds are harvested, and the Halls open their pumpkin patch.

Hall Farms is at 2623 St. Nicholas 31st Rd. in Rock. You can get field updates here.