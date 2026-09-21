Venezuelan National sentenced after assaulting, grabbing gun of federal agent in Utica

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The Brief A Venezuelan National was sentenced to four years in federal prison last week. The illegal resident was working for a business in Utica and being surveilled when he fled a traffic stop. Arnoldo Jose Marquez-Pulido resisted arrest and fought with an agent before taking his gun. He would lose control of the weapon when more agents restrained him.



A Venezuelan National in the country illegally, was sentenced last week for assaulting a federal agent and grabbing his gun.

The backstory:

Arnoldo Jose Marquez-Pulido was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and grabbing the officer's firearm.

Marquez-Pulido, 33, illegally entered the US through the southern border with Mexico in April, 2024.

According to court documents, Marquez-Pulido was among a group of illegals working as delivery drivers for businesses in and around Utica under surveillance of Homeland Security Task Force members.

Agents initiated a traffic stop at which Marquez-Pulido initially pulled over, before fleeing at a high rate of speed. To avoid a high-speed pursuit, agents followed at a safe distance.

When Marquez-Pulido returned to the business location, he fled on foot and ignored pleas to stop.

Marquez-Pulido Resists Arrest

Dig deeper:

An agent tackled him, and Marquez Pulido resisted arrest, striking the agent in the face with his elbow. He then reached for and removed the agent's service firearm, a Glock pistol, and briefly wielded it.

Marquez Pulido lost control of the weapon as more agents arrived to restrain him. Two agents were injured during the course of the arrest.

What they're saying:

"This illegal alien sped away from federal agents and then created a potentially deadly fight when he grabbed an agent’s gun," said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon in a statement. "Our federal agents put their lives on the line every day to protect Americans against dangerous illegal aliens like this man. He should never have been in our country."

"Marquez-Pulido turned a lawful enforcement action into a violent confrontation when he assaulted a federal agent and grabbed for a gun," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey in a statement. "That kind of brazen disregard for law enforcement and public safety will be met with consequences. HSI Detroit and our partners will continue to track down those who threaten our communities and put agents’ lives at risk."

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that Marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The Source: This information is from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

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