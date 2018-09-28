New reptile zoo in Utica promises 'hands on' experiences
The Reptarium is a new reptile zoo in southeast Michigan, the only of its kind here.
Fork and Cork Festival this weekend in Utica
Food, wine and craft beer lovers can all unite this weekend at the Fork and Cork Festival in downtown Utica.
Summer fun with the United Shore Professional Baseball League
What's more American than baseball?
Utica garage stabbing happened during botched break-in: police
Police say the overnight stabbing at a condo garage in Utica last week was the result of a botched robbery.
Stabbing near townhouse garage investigated in Utica
Police in Utica are investigating an overnight stabbing at a townhouse.
Eddie Smokes BBQ open now in Utica
Sometimes we all need a helping hand. This holiday, Eddie Smokes BBQ in Utica can help you with your holiday menu.
Danny J's Brick Tavern's Utica Chicken recipe
Danny J's Brick Tavern in Utica provides casual dining at the corner of uptown and downtown.
15 Mile reopens at site of massive sinkhole in Fraser
It's been nearly a year since homes were damaged in Fraser from a massive sinkhole.
USPBL Championship Weekend Jimmy John's Field Sept. 8-10
Another successful season is in the books at Jimmy John's Field.
Fundraiser for Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids
Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids is a special place for children to go who have been injured by fire.
Dig begins to replace collapsed sewer line in Fraser sinkhole
Construction crews are taking repair on the Fraser sinkhole to the next step Tuesday. They've begun the dig to replace the main sewer interceptor line.
The United Shore Pro Baseball League is a hit
A lot of people are rooting for the underdog. The United Shore Professional Baseball League kicked off its first season this year at jimmy john's field in Utica.