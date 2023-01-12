Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ann Arbor

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Ann Arbor on Thursday.

During her visit, the VP plans to discuss the actions President Joe Biden's administration is taking to combat climate change.

Last year, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed. That included the largest-ever federal effort on climate change — close to $400 billion.

Clean energy would be fostered with tax credits for buying electric vehicles and manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines. There would be home energy rebates, funds for constructing factories building clean energy technology and money to promote climate-friendly farm practices and reduce pollution in minority communities.