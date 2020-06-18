Vice President Mike Pence talks coronavirus, protests in Sterling Heights visit

Vice President Mike Pence visited Macomb County Thursday, a pivotal county for the White House, to talk about the President's plans for the state.

The Vice President talked about COVID-19 and said the people of Michigan should be proud of everything they've done to get to this point.

"When the President tapped me to lead the Coronavirus Task Force, we had one mission and that was to save lives. To make sure our healthcare workers had the equipment and the support to be able to treat our impacted family members," Pence said.

He said the nation will continue to be vigilant but in more than half the states, cases are either stabilizing or declining.

He also talked about the Black Lives Matter protests and police across the country.

The Vice President spoke to the crowd for about 20 minutes but gave FOX 2 a one-on-one interview while in Sterling Heights. Watch the interview in the video below.