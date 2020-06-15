Vice President Mike Pence to visit two Sterling Heights plants on Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Sterling Heights on Thursday to tour two one factory and speak at a second before heading back to Washington, D.C.

The Vice President's office confirmed Pence would visit Metro Detroit on Thursday, June 18.

According to a statement, he'll have lunch at Engine House, a restaurant owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusuman. Then he'll tour the Chardam Gear Company, which next door, before delivering remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc.

Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington.

No other details about his visit were released.