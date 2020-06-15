Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Mike Pence to visit two Sterling Heights plants on Thursday

Published 
Mike Pence
FOX 2 Detroit

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Sterling Heights on Thursday to tour two one factory and speak at a second before heading back to Washington, D.C.

The Vice President's office confirmed Pence would visit Metro Detroit on Thursday, June 18.

According to a statement, he'll have lunch at Engine House, a restaurant owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusuman. Then he'll tour the Chardam Gear Company, which next door, before delivering remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc. 

Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington. 

No other details about his visit were released.

VP Mike Pence complimentary of Detroit’s protests and response by police

The Vice President called the video of George Floyd's death heartbreaking and said the administration understands the need to protest and to let their voice be heard. He said they stand by peaceful protesters.