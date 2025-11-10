Victim of Saline crash remembered as family man, as wife is critically injured

The Brief Shane Burleson was one of two people killed in a 4-vehicle crash in Saline on Friday night. Burleson and his wife - who was critically injured - were hit head-on by another driver who was also killed. Burleson's wife was critically injured and currently hospitalized.



Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Saline Friday night at Michigan Avenue and Willow Road.

The backstory:

A 56-year-old Brooklyn, Michigan man was killed as well as a 43-year-old man from Osseo, Michigan, Shane Burleson. Burleson's wife, Chrissy suffered severe injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

State police say the Brooklyn man in a Dodge Ram caused the crash when on WB Michigan Avenue he attempted to pass a Volvo semi-truck with trailer and struck an oncoming Jeep Cherokee traveling east.

The collision caused the Jeep to lose control and run off the road, while the Ram sideswiped the semi-truck before colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Burleson with his wife inside. Both Burleson and the Brooklyn man were both dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was critically injured and her 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter also inside, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

A friend of Shane Burleson spoke about the tragic loss.

"He always had a funny story to tell, he had nothing but good things to say about his kids," said Chad Hammond. "If you needed a friend, he would be there in a heartbeat."

His wife Chrissy was airlifted with the University of Michigan Survival Flight to the University of Michigan Hospital.

Loved ones are raising money to help with medical expenses with, CLICK HERE to donate.

"Chrissy was pinned and had to be extracted with the jaws of life," said the post on the GoFundMe page. "She now is awaiting surgery. She lost the love of her life and is now fighting for her life."

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Shane Burleson and his wife Chrissy.