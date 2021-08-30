VIDEO: Chopper helps find man with Alzheimer's who wandered away from Michigan care facility
READING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police chopper helped find a missing 84-year-old man who wandered away from the care facility where he lives over the weekend.
Police reported Saturday morning that the man who has Alzheimer's disease was missing from a care facility in Reading.
A helicopter was used to search for the man, who was found less than an hour later in a field about ¼ mile from the facility.
