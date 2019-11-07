Video doorbell catches Detroit tire thieves in action

Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding tire thieves caught on camera.

A resident's Ring doorbell recorded the incident, which happened in the 19000 block of Heyden on the city's west side.

At 4: 23 a.m. Thursday Nov. 7 one of the suspects walked onto the porch and unscrewed the light bulb. The two suspects then stole the tires and rims off a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They sped away from the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Police say the first suspect is a black man wearing a dark colored Detroit hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves. He has a light brown complexion with a goatee.

The second suspect is only described as a black man in a dark hoodie.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Detective Unit by calling 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.