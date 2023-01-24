Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'

A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks.

Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket on its head for two weeks.

Video recorded by the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery on Jan. 22, shows a net falling over the deer (named Lucky) before volunteers carefully hold down the animal and release the bucket. The deer is then released into the wild.

"Lucky has been released from his pumpkin prison," the rescue group wrote in a post on Facebook, adding, "On Halloween remind the folks that are trick or treating to cut the handles. We can prevent this. Deer are sooooo curious, like all life is. We are stewards of nature and we all can do a better job."

According to local media, the group helped resolve a similar situation in the Detroit area in December.

RELATED: Moose rescued from frozen lake after being stuck for hours

"This was an amazing recovery. I am honored," the rescue continued. "Everyone worked like a well-oiled machine, and we were able to in under three minutes be able to successfully capture him, cut the bucket off, detangle him, and then safely release him."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed..