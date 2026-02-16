Democrats introduce bill to block Trump interference with Gordie Howe bridge opening

The Brief Last week President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Congressional Democrats are teaming up to fight back to allow the bridge's opening unimpeded. There are concerns if the bridge were kept from opening, what impact the auto and medical industries would feel.



Democrats in Congress are following through on a pledge to try and stop President Donald Trump from blocking the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The backstory:

It’s the latest political hot potato that has state and national leaders here and across the border in Canada talking.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is heading up what is being called an Anti-Corruption Bill designed to stop the Trump administration or any federal agency from interfering with the bridge opening, but from interfering with how it operates once it opens.

Trump took to Truth Social last week, threatening to block the opening unless - as he says - Canada treats the United States "with respect."

That statement was made after the private owner of the Ambassador Bridge, Matthew Moroun, met with Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a report in the New York Times.

("You know I hate to say it, but it’s (days like) today where I feel like a billionaire went to the White House again and working men and women in this country are feeling the consequences," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Washtenaw County). "And the consequences shouldn’t be the bridge not opening. We’re going to work to get that bridge open."

FOX 2: "Do you think the president will follow through on this threat to delay it and can Congress stop it?"

"Well, we introduced legislation last week, all of the Democrats," Dingell said. "The fact of the matter is, that there’s no American dollars in this bridge. What we need to do is to staff the border."

Jan Griffiths is a former auto supply chain executive.

"If you shut that off, think of the pressure that’s going to build on the Ambassador Bridge," Griffiths said. "That valve, which is already overworked, the pressure is going to back up so we won’t be able to ship product.

"And you know the auto industry moves on just-in-time which means that a couple of days delay can shut down an auto plant."

We've heard from medical professionals as well, who say many nurses rely on that bridge to provide critical health care services.

In President Trump’s Truth post he said he will initiate the blockage unless quote:

"The United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the fairness and respect that we deserve."

FOX 2 will continue to watch all developments as this bridge flap continues to unfold.